Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Up 119.2% Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $8.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 119.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,072.55 or 1.00017672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00037856 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.81 or 0.00467015 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.25 or 0.00887360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00286338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00129081 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,849,437 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

