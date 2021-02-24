PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $90,769.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

