Phoneum Market Capitalization Hits $209,204.35 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $209,204.35 and $10,762.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00056115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.00751131 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00034832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00040265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060661 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,277.49 or 0.04515657 BTC.

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

