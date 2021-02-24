Phore (PHR) Trading Up 37% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Phore has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $32,500.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002181 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011377 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,393,961 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

