Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,465,012 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.36% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $532,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

