Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,847,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.77% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $139,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,012 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,371,000 after buying an additional 51,614 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,191,000 after buying an additional 392,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,423,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,406,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,111,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,817,000 after buying an additional 267,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

