PIBBLE (PIB) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $34.25 million and approximately $963,482.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 458.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00722112 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00032627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,333,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

