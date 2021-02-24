PIBBLE Trading Up 458.5% Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $34.25 million and approximately $963,482.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 458.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00722112 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00032627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,333,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

