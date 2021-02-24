PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $1.26

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $295,597.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002483 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.94 or 0.00516981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00067973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00081993 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.64 or 0.00492805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00073129 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,053,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

