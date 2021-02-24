Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 13.8%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) was up 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $63.40. Approximately 1,583,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,243,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $884.49 million, a P/E ratio of -93.24 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.