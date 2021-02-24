Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

