Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.83. 475,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 431,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $158.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

