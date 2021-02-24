Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.83. 475,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 431,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $158.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
