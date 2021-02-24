Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 781 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total transaction of $4,035,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,862 shares of company stock valued at $31,763,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $404.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.54, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.66.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

