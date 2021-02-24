Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,375 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,519,000 after purchasing an additional 249,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

