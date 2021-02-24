Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,108,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

