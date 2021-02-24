Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 23,316 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 400.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $98.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.68.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

