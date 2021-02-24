Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $191.17 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

