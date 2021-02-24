Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $153.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

