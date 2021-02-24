Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after buying an additional 298,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carrier Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,355,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CARR opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.