Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.