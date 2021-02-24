Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after buying an additional 469,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after buying an additional 92,378 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,616,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $71.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,438 shares of company stock valued at $664,035. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

