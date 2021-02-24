Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth $463,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of ABB by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 5.2% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

