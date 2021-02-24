Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $311.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.96. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.32.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

