Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 23,594 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after buying an additional 1,847,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,114,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 110,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

