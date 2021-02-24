Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

WFC stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

