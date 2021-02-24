Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Quanta Services by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.