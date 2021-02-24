Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,730,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 224,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,028 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

Shares of NVAX opened at $240.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $3,609,271. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.