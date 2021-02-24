PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:EMNT)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.77 and last traded at $100.74. 2,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 16,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund by 28,732.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

