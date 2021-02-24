Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for 8.1% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $55,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.4% during the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,561,000 after purchasing an additional 492,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,875,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,194,000 after purchasing an additional 290,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,618,000 after purchasing an additional 807,930 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $8.00 on Wednesday, reaching $179.91. 196,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.49 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

