Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.56

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and traded as high as $25.15. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 146,320 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $228.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

