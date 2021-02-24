Pinkcoin (PINK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38,477.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $38,477.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.42 or 0.00473234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007342 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00033262 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.10 or 0.02513371 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,631,899 coins and its circulating supply is 425,371,463 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

