Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 1,294 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,442,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,673,000 after purchasing an additional 881,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.41. 226,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average is $137.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

