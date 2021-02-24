Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 3,823 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

NASDAQ MBB remained flat at $$109.51 on Wednesday. 20,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,481. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.09.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

