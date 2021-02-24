Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 444,687 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 235.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $53,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.