Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 708,597 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,583,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,597 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 2.0% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $33,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,033,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 222,315 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,558,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 169,176 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 114,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,998 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

