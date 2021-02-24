Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,816,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 784,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 436,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,521,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. 59,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,381. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

