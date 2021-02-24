Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Buys 2,377 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 227,024 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,489,000 after purchasing an additional 113,810 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,033,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,976. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $59.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26.

