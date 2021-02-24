Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Buys 49,278 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 294.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,278 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.71. 56,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.