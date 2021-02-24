Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Buys 655,170 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5,715.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,170 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $30,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of SRLN remained flat at $$46.07 during trading on Wednesday. 10,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $46.46.

