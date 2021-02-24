Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 815,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $35,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,165,000 after buying an additional 153,663 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. 3,745,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

