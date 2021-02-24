Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.8% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $29,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.45. 32,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,876. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $443.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.85 and its 200 day moving average is $368.19.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.