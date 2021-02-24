Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 331.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244,691 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS:ITB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,409 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.