Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises about 1.9% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $30,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,674,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,106,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,006,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,853,000 after buying an additional 1,289,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,776,000 after acquiring an additional 669,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,883.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 440,584 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

