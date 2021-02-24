Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. 26,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,323. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30.

