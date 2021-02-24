Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 2.03% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $21,261,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000.

NYSEARCA:FLJP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

