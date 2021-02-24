Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $13.14 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.67. 17,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,020. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.