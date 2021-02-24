Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 576,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 161,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,282. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.