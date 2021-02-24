Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $61.48 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.7% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $61,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after acquiring an additional 116,328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,769,000 after acquiring an additional 205,454 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,650,000 after acquiring an additional 145,419 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.81 on Wednesday. 2,322,017 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.