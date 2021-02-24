Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $72.31 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 4.4% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 10.76% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $72,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $311,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 360,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 157.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,071. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.