Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Invests $22.45 Million in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 955,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,448,000. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 25.83% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 96,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000.

Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,935. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

